Delhi bureaucracy prepares 100-day action plan for new govt, scrutiny on AAP appointments

NEW DELHI: As Delhi readies itself for a new government, the city’s bureaucratic machinery has swung into action, preparing a 100-day roadmap aligned with the BJP’s Viksit Delhi Sankalp Patra 2025.

A high-level meeting of 24 top officials, chaired by the Chief Secretary, has set the stage for the swift implementation of key election promises, focusing on healthcare, civic infrastructure, and governance reforms.

According to meeting minutes accessed by this newspaper, the Chief Secretary has directed departments to draft a cabinet note on the implementation of the Ayushman Bharat scheme, a key BJP poll plank.

Additionally, officials have been tasked with finding immediate solutions for Delhi’s chronic waterlogging and sewage outflow problems. To streamline civic administration, a Unified Delhi Control Room will be established in the NDMC area, ensuring real-time coordination across departments.