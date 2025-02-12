Delhi bureaucracy prepares 100-day action plan for new govt, scrutiny on AAP appointments

NEW DELHI: As Delhi readies itself for a new government, the city’s bureaucratic machinery has swung into action, preparing a 100-day roadmap aligned with the BJP’s Viksit Delhi Sankalp Patra 2025.
A high-level meeting of 24 top officials, chaired by the Chief Secretary, has set the stage for the swift implementation of key election promises, focusing on healthcare, civic infrastructure, and governance reforms.
According to meeting minutes accessed by this newspaper, the Chief Secretary has directed departments to draft a cabinet note on the implementation of the Ayushman Bharat scheme, a key BJP poll plank.
Additionally, officials have been tasked with finding immediate solutions for Delhi’s chronic waterlogging and sewage outflow problems. To streamline civic administration, a Unified Delhi Control Room will be established in the NDMC area, ensuring real-time coordination across departments.
“All departments must outline their 15-day, monthly, and 100-day targets. If any project/scheme needs to be placed before the Council of Ministers, the department should start preparing the draft cabinet note,” read the directive issued by the Chief Secretary.
Officials have also been instructed to compile PowerPoint presentations detailing their department’s structure, roles, challenges, and goals, which will be consolidated by the General Administration Department (GAD) for review by the incoming government.
The directive further stressed the importance of integrating central government schemes that have not yet been implemented in Delhi.
"Departments may take urgent action on these schemes/programmes to obtain the requisite approval of the Competent Authority," it stated.
Waterlogging, a persistent issue during Delhi’s monsoons, has also been flagged as a key concern. The NDMC chairman has agreed to repurpose the NDMC Control Room as a Unified Control Room for Delhi, allowing seamless data sharing between agencies for faster responses to urban problems. “This control room will provide real-time data to concerned departments for prompt action,” the directive noted.
The Chief Secretary has also directed officials to compile a list of all appointments of chairpersons and members made by the previous government. This move could potentially spark controversy, as the Aam Aadmi Party government has previously faced allegations of appointing party members and close aides of ministers to various non-official posts, allegedly bypassing established laws and government regulations.