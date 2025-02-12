Delhi HC orders unified App for public washroom complaints

NEW DELHI: With an aim to address the persistent issues plaguing public toilets in the national capital, the Delhi High Court has directed the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD), Delhi Development Authority (DDA), and New Delhi Municipal Council (NDMC) to develop a single, unified application to streamline complaints related to malfunctioning public restrooms.
A division bench comprising Chief Justice Devendra Kumar Upadhyay and Justice Tushar Rao Gedela has mandated a meeting between DDA acting V-C and the Municipal Commissioners of NDMC and MCD to explore the feasibility of the common platform.
“We expect all three agencies to make earnest efforts in developing a unified application to ease the process of lodging and addressing grievances,” the bench asserted. The matter is listed for further hearing on April 9.
The directive was issued while hearing a PIL filed by Jan Sewa Welfare Society, which highlighted the deplorable state of public urinals in Delhi, citing inadequate water supply, poor hygiene, and lack of proper maintenance.
The MCD, in its status report, claimed that a third-party audit found the condition of public toilets to be “satisfactory.”
It also informed the court that a dedicated mobile app had already been launched to facilitate complaint registration.
However, the court was not convinced and directed the MCD to ensure wider publicity of the app through newspapers and other mediums.
It also ordered that clear signage be put up at every public toilet, informing users about the complaint mechanism.
Acknowledging the critical role of sanitation in public health, the court emphasized that a single integrated platform for grievances would significantly enhance accessibility and efficiency.
“A unified app used by MCD, NDMC, and DDA would simplify the complaint process, ensuring faster redressal of grievances,” the bench noted.
The plea underscores the urgent need for inspection, maintenance, and expansion of public toilet facilities across Delhi, warning that poor sanitation poses serious health risks and contributes to an unsanitary urban environment.
Also in court
HC lists Rashid’s bail plea on Feb 24
The Delhi High Court on Tuesday listed for hearing on February 24 a plea by jailed MP Abdul Rashid Sheikh alias Engineer Rashid on the issue of lack of a forum to decide his bail plea in a terror funding case. Justice Vikas Mahajan deferred the hearing after he was informed by the counsel for the high court administration that the Supreme Court on Monday clarified that the NIA court dealing with the case could hear the bail plea.
Farmers’ stir: Look out circular junked
The Delhi High Court has quashed the look out circular issued against two men in relation to the 2021 farmers’ protest saying they fully cooperated in the investigation. Justice Sanjeev Narula on January 31 said there was no specific order from a judicial authority directing the the men to remain within the country and continuation of the lookout circular (LOC) was “arbitrary and excessive”.