Delhi HC orders unified App for public washroom complaints

NEW DELHI: With an aim to address the persistent issues plaguing public toilets in the national capital, the Delhi High Court has directed the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD), Delhi Development Authority (DDA), and New Delhi Municipal Council (NDMC) to develop a single, unified application to streamline complaints related to malfunctioning public restrooms.

A division bench comprising Chief Justice Devendra Kumar Upadhyay and Justice Tushar Rao Gedela has mandated a meeting between DDA acting V-C and the Municipal Commissioners of NDMC and MCD to explore the feasibility of the common platform.

“We expect all three agencies to make earnest efforts in developing a unified application to ease the process of lodging and addressing grievances,” the bench asserted. The matter is listed for further hearing on April 9.

The directive was issued while hearing a PIL filed by Jan Sewa Welfare Society, which highlighted the deplorable state of public urinals in Delhi, citing inadequate water supply, poor hygiene, and lack of proper maintenance.

The MCD, in its status report, claimed that a third-party audit found the condition of public toilets to be “satisfactory.”

It also informed the court that a dedicated mobile app had already been launched to facilitate complaint registration.