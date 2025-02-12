Extend full cooperation to civic bodies on traffic management in Delhi, cops told

NEW DELHI: The Delhi High Court has issued a stern directive, emphasising that police must extend full cooperation to municipal and local bodies for implementing traffic management plans across the national capital.

A division bench comprising Chief Justice Devendra Kumar Upadhyay and Justice Tushar Rao Gedela was hearing a public interest litigation (PIL) filed by one Amal Sharma, highlighting the city’s growing menace of haphazard parking.

During the hearing, the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) submitted a status report, revealing that Parking Area Management Plans (PAMPs) had been prepared for 17 locations, with implementation underway at two sites.

The New Delhi Municipal Council (NDMC) also informed the court that similar plans were in the pipeline for sites under its jurisdiction.

However, the MCD counsel raised a significant roadblock—resistance from the public, which often hampers execution. The corporation stressed the urgent need for the Traffic Department’s cooperation to enforce these plans effectively.

The bench took serious note of the issue and directed the Delhi government to file its response. The court also made it clear that wherever municipal bodies face challenges in enforcing traffic plans, local and traffic police must offer their complete support.

“We also direct that wherever such plans are being implemented and the municipal body/local authority seeks any cooperation or protection from either the local police or local traffic police, the police authorities concerned shall extend their fullest cooperation so that the traffic management plans are implemented,” the court directed.

The NDMC has also been instructed to submit a detailed status report outlining the steps taken for preparing and implementing traffic management strategies.