No tax increase proposal likely in Municipal Corporation of Delhi Budget

NEW DELHI: The Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) is unlikely to impose tax hikes in its upcoming budget and will prioritise cleanliness, education, and healthcare, sources in the civic body said on Tuesday.

The MCD budget 2025-26 will be presented on Thursday by Commissioner Ashwani Kumar in a special House session. The budget is expected to increase total outlay from last year’s Rs 16,683 crore, source said.

According to them, the special budget is likely to allocate nearly Rs 4,900 crore for sanitation, up from Rs 4,305 crore, and education around Rs 1,660 crore, up from Rs 1,645 in the previous budget last year.

More than Rs 1,830 crore may be allotted to health and medical relief, up from Rs 1,814 crore in the previous budget, while Rs 393.2 crore is likely to be set aside for horticulture.

Sources said that there won’t be any increments or additional taxes. The civic body had sought approval from L-G VK Saxena to allow the commissioner to present the budget in the absence of a standing committee. While the Election Commission had initially withheld clearance due to the model code of conduct, the LG has now given his green light to the proposal.