Delhi Court finds Sajjan Kumar guilty in 1984 anti-Sikh riots case

NEW DELHI: A special court on Wednesday found former Congress leader Sajjan Kumar guilty in a case of killing a father-son duo during the 1984 anti-Sikh riots.

Special Judge Kaveri Baweja of the Rouse Avenue Court delivered the verdict and scheduled the sentencing arguments for February 18. “The accused has been held guilty as per a separate judgment. The case is now listed for sentencing on the next hearing date,” the court noted.

Kumar was charged in 2021 under multiple IPC sections, including 302 (murder), 147 (rioting), 148 (rioting while armed), 149 (unlawful assembly), 308 (attempt to commit culpable homicide), 323 (causing hurt voluntarily), among others.

The prosecution said on November 1, 1984, a mob allegedly led by Kumar attacked and killed Jaswant Singh and his son, Tarun Deep Singh, in West Delhi’s Raj Nagar. The case was based on an FIR lodged following a September 9, 1985 affidavit by a complainant whose identity was protected.

A SIT was formed by the MHA in 2015 to revisit cases from 1984 riots. The complainant recorded her statement on November 23, 2016.

Kumar was arrested in this case on April 6, 2021, while serving a life sentence in a separate 1984 riots case in Tihar. Two more cases are still pending against him.