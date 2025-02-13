Delhi HC says enforcing court orders government’s responsibility; disposes of plea

NEW DELHI: The Delhi High Court on Wednesday stressed that it falls within the government’s exclusive executive domain to establish a strong system for ensuring swift compliance with judicial directives. A division bench, led by Chief Justice Devendra Kumar Upadhyay and Justice Tushar Rao Gedela, disposed of a petition that raised concerns over “systemic inefficiencies and bureaucratic inertia” in government departments, citing delays in implementing court orders.

“The responsibility of devising an effective mechanism to ensure compliance with judicial directives lies solely with the executive. While we acknowledge concerns regarding delays and non-compliance, it is up to the government to develop a robust system for enforcement,” the bench noted while disposing of the petition.

The petition, filed by Kore Nihal Pramod through advocates Raja Choudhary and Sanyam Jain, argued that government inaction in timely compliance with court orders not only causes hardship to litigants but also weakens public trust in the judiciary.

The plea proposed several measures, including creation of compliance cells within government departments for monitoring judicial order implementation. It also suggested a compliance tracking system allowing courts and decree holders to oversee progress.

Further, the petition sought accountability mechanisms such as internal audits, periodic compliance reports to the court registry, and disciplinary action against officers failing to implement orders.

‘Ensure complaince’

Plea claimed government officials often face no real consequences for non-compliance, necessitating a structured framework with real-time tracking and periodic reporting.