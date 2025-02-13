Four arrested from Aligarh for kidnapping two-year-old in Delhi

NEW DELHI: A two-year-old child kidnapped from a Sunday market in northeast Delhi’s Khajuri Khas has been safely rescued from Aligarh in Uttar Pradesh with the arrest of four people, including two women, a senior official said on Wednesday.

The child’s mother reported the disappearance on February 10 after losing sight of the toddler in the crowded market area, police added.

“After receiving information about the matter, an FIR was registered and further investigation was taken up. Teams analysed over 500 CCTV cameras and identified a suspect carrying a child. Further inquiries led to the arrest of Nahid alias Sahiba and Md Rizwan from Shahdara Railway Station,” the officer said.

He further added that during sustained interrogation, they admitted to selling the kidnapped child for Rs 3 lakh to a couple in UP’s Aligarh.

Based on their confession, a raid was conducted and the child was rescued from Chammo, 54, in Aligarh. She revealed that her daughter and son-in-law had adopted the child through Nahid and Rizwan.

Investigations further exposed Shokin, a 50-year-old Seelampur resident, who had orchestrated the abduction to facilitate the illegal adoption. Further investigation is underway, police said.