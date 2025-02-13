Review of AAP appointments tops Delhi bureaucrats’ first 100-day agenda

NEW DELHI: Amid suspense for the new chief minister and the cabinet, the city’s bureaucratic machinery has swung into action, preparing a 100-day roadmap aligned with the BJP’s ‘Viksit Delhi Sankalp Patra 2025’.

A meeting of 24 top officials, convened on Monday and chaired by chief secretary Dharmendra, has set the stage for swift implementation of key poll promises, focusing on healthcare, civic infrastructure, and governance reforms.

The chief secretary has also directed officials to compile a list of appointments of chairpersons and members made by the previous AAP government. The move may spark controversy as the AAP government had faced allegations of appointing party members and close aides of ministers to various non-official posts, allegedly bypassing established laws and government regulations.

According to the minutes of the meeting accessed by this newspaper, the chief secretary has directed departments to draft a cabinet note on the implementation of the Ayushman Bharat scheme, a key BJP poll plank. Officials have also been tasked with finding immediate solutions for waterlogging and sewage problems. To streamline civic administration, a Unified Delhi Control Room will be set up in the NDMC area, ensuring real-time coordination across departments.