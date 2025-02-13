Review of AAP appointments tops Delhi bureaucrats’ first 100-day agenda

NEW DELHI: Amid suspense for the new chief minister and the cabinet, the city’s bureaucratic machinery has swung into action, preparing a 100-day roadmap aligned with the BJP’s ‘Viksit Delhi Sankalp Patra 2025’.
A meeting of 24 top officials, convened on Monday and chaired by chief secretary Dharmendra, has set the stage for swift implementation of key poll promises, focusing on healthcare, civic infrastructure, and governance reforms.
The chief secretary has also directed officials to compile a list of appointments of chairpersons and members made by the previous AAP government. The move may spark controversy as the AAP government had faced allegations of appointing party members and close aides of ministers to various non-official posts, allegedly bypassing established laws and government regulations.
According to the minutes of the meeting accessed by this newspaper, the chief secretary has directed departments to draft a cabinet note on the implementation of the Ayushman Bharat scheme, a key BJP poll plank. Officials have also been tasked with finding immediate solutions for waterlogging and sewage problems. To streamline civic administration, a Unified Delhi Control Room will be set up in the NDMC area, ensuring real-time coordination across departments.
“All departments must outline their 15-day, monthly, and 100-day targets. If any project/scheme needs to be placed before the Council of Ministers, the Department should start preparing the Draft Cabinet Note,” read the directive issued by the chief secretary.
Officials have also been instructed to compile PowerPoint presentations detailing their department’s structure, roles, challenges, and goals, which will be consolidated by the General Administration Department for review by the incoming government.
The directive has stressed the importance of integrating Central government schemes that have not yet been implemented in Delhi.
“Departments may take urgent action on these schemes/programmes for taking requisite approval of the Competent Authority,” it has stated.
Unified NDMC control room on waterlogging
Since waterlogging and sewage remain chronic problems during monsoons, the NDMC chairman has agreed to repurpose the civic body’s control room as a unified one for Delhi, allowing seamless data sharing between agencies for faster responses to urban problems.