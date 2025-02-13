Security tightened at Jamia; 10 students detained for protesting action against two PhD scholars

NEW DELHI: Over 10 Jamia Millia Islamia University students were detained by Delhi Police for protesting against the university's disciplinary action against two PhD scholars, who were served show-cause notices for allegedly organising a demonstration last year, an official said on Thursday.

The protest began on Monday, with students condemning what they termed as the administration's "crackdown on student activism."

The university claimed the protesting students vandalised university property, including the central canteen, and broke the gate of the security advisor's office, forcing the administration to take action.

According to police sources, the university requested police intervention to remove the students from the protest site to maintain law and order.

"We removed over 10 students at around 4 am after receiving a request from the university administration. Further, we have deployed heavy police security outside the campus to maintain law and order," a police source said.

Sharing a statement from the university, another police officer said that over 10 students had been detained and further investigation was underway.

In a statement, the university said a handful of students called for a protest, unlawfully gathering in the academic block since the evening of February 10.

"Since then, they have not only disturbed the peaceful conduct of classes but also prevented other students from accessing the Central Library and attending classes at a time when mid-semester exams are about to begin," the statement read.

"They have violated university rules and were found carrying objectionable contraband items. The university administration, taking a strong view of the damage to university property, defacement of walls, and obstruction of classes, has taken preventive measures to ensure academic activities continue as normal," it added.

Despite the university administration offering to discuss their demands through a committee, the students allegedly refused to engage with the administration, including the Supervisor, Head, and Dean, it said.

"Taking preventive measures, this morning the university administration and the Proctorial team removed the students from the protest site, evicting them from the campus. The police have been requested to maintain law and order," the statement added.

Student leader Sonakshi told PTI that the protesters have four key demands: revoking the show-cause notices issued to the two PhD students, repealing the 2022 Office Memorandum that restricts protests on campus, scrapping the Rs 50,000 fine for graffiti and posters, and ensuring no future disciplinary action against students for participating in protests.

The disciplinary committee is set to meet on February 25 to review the role of the two PhD students in organising "Jamia Resistance Day" on December 15, 2024, an annual event marking the 2019 anti-Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) protests.