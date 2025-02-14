Delhi HC seeks response on Mandoli Jail plea against order allowing Sukesh to wear wristwatch

NEW DELHI: The Delhi High Court on Thursday sought a response on a plea by Mandoli Jail authorities challenging a trial court’s decision allowing jailed conman Sukesh Chandrashekhar to wear a wristwatch while in custody. The jail administration argued that permitting Chandrashekhar to wear a watch poses security risks and could set an unfavorable precedent for other inmates.

In the plea, jail authorities contended that the trial court erred in issuing the interim order on January 10, 2025, as it exceeded its jurisdiction and was arbitrary. They urged the high court to set aside the ruling. Jail authorities also noted that Chandrashekhar conduct in custody has been problematic, with eleven recorded punishments against him. The court issued a notice and scheduled next hearing for March 17.