Delhi BJP urges L-G to direct officials to disregard Atishi’s ‘improper orders’

NEW DELHI: Amid allegations, counter allegations over “prolonged” power cuts in the national capital after Assembly election results, the Delhi BJP on Friday said the L-G should instruct government officials not to follow “improper directives” issued by acting Chief Minister Atishi.

Delhi BJP president Virendra Sachdeva has written a letter to Delhi L-G VK Saxena, condemning the acting CM for “misusing” her position to enable the “digital misappropriation” of government property and for “misleading” the public by holding a press conference on alleged power cuts.

The Delhi BJP president stated that since the outgoing CM accused the BJP of orchestrating power cuts in a press conference, it is necessary to ensure that she does not issue misleading statements while in the caretaker’s office.

In his letter, Sachdeva also pointed out that under the Acting Chief Minister’s instructions, I-T department officials have allegedly converted the official social media account (X) of the Chief Minister’s Office, developed using government funds and resources, into a personal account of former CM Arvind Kejriwal, which is illegal.

Addressing the press, Sachdeva said, “I have requested the L-G that the IT department should take legal action against Kejriwal for hijacking the official CMO account on X and to ensure steps to prevent such incidents to recur.”

The AAP, however, has accused the BJP of making “baseless allegations” and advised the party to stop doing so and focus on governing Delhi.

The Delhi BJP president said he has also written to the Delhi L-G that the power discoms should come forward to dispel the “misleading claims” of Atishi on power cuts in the city.