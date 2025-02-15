Operation Kavach 7.0: 90 drug peddlers held from over 700 locations in Delhi

NEW DELHI: The Crime Branch, in collaboration with all districts and special units, conducted simultaneous raids at over 700 locations across the city and arrested 90 narco-offenders, officials said on Friday.

The operation, ‘Kavach’ 7.0, began on Wednesday and continued till Thursday, they said.

The operation resulted in the arrest of 90 narco-offenders in 87 Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances cases, with the seizure of 553 grams of heroin, 43 kilograms of marijuana, 199 grams of cocaine and over two lakh habit-forming tablets, Special Commissioner of Police (Crime Branch) Devesh Chandra Srivastva said.

A total of 784 locations were raided during this operation, police said. The officer further said as part of the operation, police also took action against illegal arms and illicit liquor trade. A total of 157 cases under the Delhi Excise Act led to 161 arrests, with the recovery of over 33,000 liquor bottles.

Additionally, 29 individuals were apprehended in 27 Arms Act cases, leading to the seizure of one revolver, one pistol, six country-made pistols, 11 live cartridges, 18 knives, a surgical blade and Rs 24,000 in cash.

“A total of 909 people were taken under preventive custody. Additionally, three gambling cases led to the arrest of three individuals. Teams also prosecuted 1,407 violators for illegal tobacco sale within 100 metres of educational institutions,” said the Special CP.

He said that operation ‘Kavach’, launched in May 2023, is a periodic intensive drive targeting street-level peddlers and high-profile traffickers.