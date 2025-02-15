At least 15 feared dead in stampede at New Delhi railway station

NEW DELHI: At least 15 persons are feared dead and several others suffered injuries after a stampede-like situation broke out at the New Delhi railway station late on Saturday evening, triggering chaos on platform numbers 14 and 15, officials said.

In an official statement, the deputy commissioner of police (railway) said many people were present on platform number 14 when the Prayagraj Express train was standing at the platform.

The officer further said the Swantrata Senani Express and Bhubaneshwar Rajdhani Express were delayed and the passengers of these trains were also present on platform numbers 12, 13 and 14.

"As per CMI, every hour 1,500 general tickets were sold by railways due to which the station got overcrowded and became uncontrollable. There was a stampede at platform no.14 and near escalator near platform no.16," the DCP said.