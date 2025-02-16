Congress slams Modi government over New Delhi railway station stampede

NEW DELHI: The Congress on Sunday accused the government of attempting to hide the truth about the deaths in the stampede at the New Delhi Railway Station that led to the death of 18 people, and said it has once again highlighted the "failure" of the railways and the "insensitivity" of the government.

Leader of Opposition in Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi said better arrangements should have been made at the station in view of the large number of devotees going to Prayagraj for the Maha Kumbh.

"This incident once again highlights the failure of the Railways and the insensitivity of the government. Better arrangements should have been made at the station in view of the large number of devotees going to Prayagraj," Gandhi said in a post on X.

"The government and the administration should ensure that no one has to lose their life due to mismanagement and negligence. I express my deepest condolences to the bereaved families and hope for the speedy recovery of the injured," he added.