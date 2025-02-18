MCD mandates registration for bulk waste generators

NEW DELHI: The MCD on Monday made registration mandatory for bulk waste generators (BWGs) under the Solid Waste Management (SWM) Rules, 2016, aiming to streamline waste disposal and reduce landfill pressure. The directive applies to government departments, local bodies, public sector units and private institutions generating more than 100 kg of waste daily.

To ensure compliance, BWGs must register through the MCD 311 app, available on Android and iOS platforms. They are required to segregate waste at the source, process wet waste on-site and hand over dry and residual waste to authorised MCD collection agencies.

A dedicated MCD team will monitor compliance, conduct inspections and enforce SWM Rules, 2016. The initiative follows a SC directive emphasising strict adherence to waste management regulations.

Violators will face penalties under Schedule II of the SWM Byelaws, 2017. MCD has urged all eligible establishments to register without delay and adopt responsible waste management practices. To facilitate implementation, registration details & guidelines are available on the MCD website.