Kejriwal, Atishi congratulate BJP's Rekha Gupta on being selected as new Delhi CM

NEW DELHI: Outgoing Delhi CM Atishi and AAP supremo Arvind Kejriwal Wednesday congratulated BJP leader Rekha Gupta on being selected as the new chief minister and expressed hope that she would fulfil all promises made during the election campaign.
Gupta (50) was chosen as the Leader of the House in the Delhi Assembly at the BJP legislature party meeting on Wednesday night.
The party has returned to power in Delhi after over 26 years, ending the 10-year rule of the Arvind Kejriwal-led AAP.
Atishi expressed hope that Gupta would fulfil the promises made by the BJP during the election campaign.
"I want to tell the new CM that AAP will always stand with her for the development of Delhi. It's good news that a woman is going to lead a state. At present, barring Mamata Banerjee in West Bengal, no woman is a chief minister. I also hope that Rekha Gupta will soon fulfil the BJP's promise of providing Rs 2,500 to women," she said.
Kejriwal, in a post on X, extended his best wishes to Gupta.
"Many congratulations to Rekha Gupta ji on becoming the Chief Minister of Delhi. I hope she will fulfil all the promises made to the people of Delhi. We will support her in every effort for the development and welfare of the people of Delhi," he wrote.
Senior AAP leader and party's Delhi unit chief Gopal Rai said, "I congratulate Rekha Gupta. We believe the new chief minister will fulfil the promises which the BJP has made to the people of Delhi and continue the work done by the Arvind Kejriwal government."
Gupta and her Cabinet ministers will take the oath of office at the Ramlila Ground on Thursday.
She will be the fourth woman chief minister of Delhi after Sushma Swaraj, Sheila Dikshit and Atishi.
Meanwhile, Union Home Minister Amit Shah congratulated Rekha Gupta on being elected as the new chief minister of Delhi, saying the BJP government under her leadership will work day and night to fulfil the expectations of the people of the national capital.
"I extend my hearty congratulations and best wishes to Mrs @gupta_rekha ji on being elected the leader of the BJP legislative party. I have full faith that you will work with dedication in the direction of the resolution taken by Prime Minister Shri @narendramodi ji to make Delhi one of the top capitals of the world," Shah posted on X in Hindi.
Defence Minister Rajnath Singh congratulated Rekha Gupta on being named as the new chief minister of Delhi and said that under the guidance of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the city will become the developed capital of 'Viksit Bharat'.
"Many congratulations and best wishes to Smt.@gupta_rekha ji on being elected as the leader of the BJP legislative party in Delhi.I firmly believe that under the guidance of Prime Minister Shri @narendramodi ji and with his efforts, Delhi will become the developed capital ('Viksit Rajdhani') of developed India ('Viksit Bharat')," Singh posted on X soon after her name was announced by the saffron party.