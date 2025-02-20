AAP’s mohalla bus service set for rebranding

NEW DELHI: The mohalla bus service, a key initiative of the previous Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) government in Delhi, is likely to be rebranded under the newly formed BJP administration, according to officials.

The project, which aims to provide last-mile connectivity for Delhi residents, has been delayed for months. Around 200 buses, meant to navigate the city’s narrow lanes, have been waiting for clearance at the Kushak Nala depot.

With the new government in place, officials suggest that the long-awaited service may finally be launched, possibly under a different name. The AAP government had envisioned the mohalla bus service on the lines of mohalla clinics, intending to make travel more accessible for people in congested areas.

To determine suitable routes, a survey was initiated months before the assembly elections. A committee, comprising IIT Delhi experts, transport officials and artificial intelligence specialists, was tasked with the planning.

However, the final routes were not decided before the elections, causing further delays in launching the service.

With the new administration taking charge, the transport minister is expected to play a crucial role in reviving the project. Sources indicate that the operation of these buses may be included in the government’s 100-day action plan.

This would involve finalising the routes, conducting technical inspections, and assigning staff to ensure the buses are operational soon. During the election campaign, BJP leaders had criticised the mohalla bus service, calling it a waste of resources.