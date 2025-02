Confident Rekha Gupta will work for Delhi's development with full vigour: PM Modi

NEW DELHI: Congratulating Rekha Gupta on taking oath as Delhi's chief minister, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday said she has risen from the grassroots and expressed confidence that she will work for the city's development with full vigour.

A first-time BJP MLA, Gupta was sworn in as Delhi chief minister in a grand show of strength by the party which returned to power in the city after more than 26 years.

Soon after the swearing-in ceremony of the new Delhi government, Modi said in a congratulatory message, "She has risen from the grassroots, being active in campus politics, state organisation, municipal administration and now MLA as well as Chief Minister."