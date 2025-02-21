In capital for oath ceremony, AP CM Naidu seeks Centre’s aid for chilli farmers

NEW DELHI: Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu on Thursday said there is no need to panic over the recent drop in chilli prices and assured that he has discussed the matter with the Centre during his visit to the national capital.

Attributing the drop to a significant decline in global demand, Naidu said he had discussed the issue with Union agriculture minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan. “Previously, the international market was strong, ensuring good returns for farmers. However, due to a decline in global demand, prices have dropped,” Naidu said.

After a video conference with Chouhan, the CM said the Union minister would hold a review meeting on Friday regarding chilli prices. Averring that he had urged the Centre to intervene and support farmers, Naidu said price determination should consider the cost of cultivation. He reiterated that he had requested the Union Minister to address these issues.

According to the TDP supremo, the southern state needs to procure 1.2 million tons of chillies this year, of which 4 lakh tons have already arrived in the market. The crop was cultivated on 5 lakh acres. “Our primary objective is to support farmers in every possible way. On Saturday, we will meet with traders and market committee representatives to understand the reasons behind the price drop,” Naidu said.

In a veiled jibe at YSRCP chief Jagan Mohan Reddy, Naidu said, those who had done nothing for farmers in the past are speaking now. Before 2019, when prices dropped, we released Rs 138 crore to support chilli farmers, unprecedented in the country, Naidu said.

YSRCP chief Reddy slammed Naidu for allegedly neglecting the crisis faced by chilli farmers and demanded immediate action to support them: “Production costs have risen to Rs 1.5 lakh/acre. With no buyers, farmers are forced to sell produce at loss of Rs 10,000/acre.”