New protocols on crowd control in New Delhi Station

NEW DELHI: The Delhi Rail Division of the Northern Railway has introduced a new safety protocol for platforms handling eastbound trains at the New Delhi Railway Station to prevent incidents such as the fatal stampede on February 15.

The new procedure mandates that station officials must secure clearance from Railway Protection Force (RPF) before allowing any train to arrive on platforms 8-16 at the New Delhi Railway Station.

These platforms typically handle trains travelling to and from eastern regions, including Prayagraj, Patna, Kanpur, Lucknow, and Howrah. The department took the decision considering the large crowds expected for the ongoing Maha Kumbh, which has significantly increased passenger traffic on these routes.

A February 19 circular outlining the protocol explains that seeking approval from the RPF before receiving trains on the concerned platforms is necessary due to “the heavy rush at the stations and late arrival of trains because of congestion” across the North Central Railway zone. This zone includes Prayagraj, Lucknow and Moradabad divisions.