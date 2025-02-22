Over 1,300 children take part in MCD’s Divyang Mahotsav

NEW DELHI: The MCD’s Education Department on Friday kickstarted its first Divyang Mahotsav at Dr. Sahib Singh Verma Stadium in Kakraula. The event, a four-day celebration running from 21 to 24 February 2025, is designed to promote inclusive education and showcase the talents of differently-abled children.

Speaking on the occasion, Arjuna Awardee and Paralympian Amit Saroha, who served as the chief guest, expressed his enthusiasm for the Mahotsav. He also shared his personal journey, recounting how a spinal injury from a road accident in 2007 left him uncertain about his future. However, after discovering Paralympic sports, he fought hard to become the first Indian athlete to participate in four Paralympic Games and to win medals at five Asian Para Games. Saroha emphasized that even small support from teachers can transform the lives of differently-abled children.

Director of Education, Sanjay Singh, who presided over the event, said the Divyang Mahotsav logo, with 12 figures representing all 12 MCD zones and a central motif symbolising inclusive education, reflects the spirit of the initiative.

Approximately 1,304 differently-abled children from across Delhi took part in a range of activities.