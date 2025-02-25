Beyond ‘good’ art

‘The Museum of Rejects’ pushes back against the rigid artistic norms of traditional Indian schools, which dictate what is considered “good,” “aesthetic,” or “acceptable.” “We’re not here to create ‘good’ art. We’re here to break the rules, to embrace the imperfect, the raw, and the ‘bad,’” Dali added.

The showcase featured over 30 artists exploring themes of gender, sexuality, caste, religion, and other narratives often overlooked in mainstream spaces. By giving room to these so-called “flops” and “failures,” the exhibit revealed a deeper truth—sometimes, the art we abandon carries the most heartfelt stories.

A striking element of the exhibit was the presence of red tags beneath the artworks, reading: “This draft was deleted.” These visual markers represented the emotions and struggles behind unshared works. Some pieces reflected personal insecurities, while others revealed unfinished collaborations or experiments artists were hesitant to share.