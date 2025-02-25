Delhi man thrashed to death over Rs 100 loan, one held

NEW DELHI: A 25-year-old man died after his head was smashed with a brick in the outskirts of Narela area for demanding the return of Rs 100, which he had loaned to the accused, police said on Monday.
According to the police, the incident was reported on February 15 and the deceased has been identified as Bunty.
Police said that they have also arrested the accused, identified as Aman a.k.a Ravi and recovered the weapon used in the crime along with blood-stained clothes.
“A police control room (PCR) call was received at Narela police station regarding a dead body following which a police team was dispatched,” Deputy Commissioner of Police (Outernorth) Nidhin Valsan said.
“The body was found behind the rice mill in Vishal Bagh. Initially, the teams could not identify the body, which led to a door-to-door drive for the identification,” said the DCP.
He added, “The deceased was identified after two days of the probe. The police reviewed 140 CCTV cameras and traced movement of the accused and arrested him.”