Delhi man thrashed to death over Rs 100 loan, one held

NEW DELHI: A 25-year-old man died after his head was smashed with a brick in the outskirts of Narela area for demanding the return of Rs 100, which he had loaned to the accused, police said on Monday.

According to the police, the incident was reported on February 15 and the deceased has been identified as Bunty.

Police said that they have also arrested the accused, identified as Aman a.k.a Ravi and recovered the weapon used in the crime along with blood-stained clothes.