GRAP 2 curbs revoked as AQI level improves

NEW DELHI: The Commission for Air Quality Management (CAQM) sub-committee on Monday lifted the Stage 2 anti-pollution curbs under the Graded Response Action Plan (GRAP) after a significant improvement in air quality, attributed to favourable meteorological conditions.

Delhi’s 24-hour average Air Quality Index (AQI) stood at 186 at 4 pm on Monday, well below the 300-mark that triggers Stage 2 restrictions. With the revocation, the national capital will now be under GRAP 1 restrictions until further notice.

The CAQM credited the improved air quality to better mixing height, ventilation coefficient, and other favorable atmospheric factors.

The IMD and the Indian Institute of Tropical Meteorology (IITM) predict that the AQI will likely remain in the moderate to poor category, offering some relief to residents who have faced severe pollution levels in recent months.