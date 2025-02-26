Protesters demand death penalty for ex-Congress leader Sajjan Kumar

NEW DELHI: Following a Delhi court’s verdict sentencing former Congress MP Sajjan Kumar to life imprisonment in a 1984 anti-Sikh riots case, sections of the Sikh community have demanded the death penalty for him.

“We will not settle for anything less than the death sentence. This verdict is disappointing. We will urge the government to escalate the case to a higher court to seek the maximum punishment,” said Gurlad Singh, who led a demonstration outside the Rouse Avenue Court.

Even before the verdict, a large crowd had gathered at the court premises. Kumar was convicted for orchestrating the killings of Jaswant Singh and his son Tarundeep Singh during the riots.

Special Judge Kaveri Baweja, while delivering the judgment, acknowledged the brutality of the crime but refrained from imposing the death penalty, citing Kumar’s advanced age and health concerns. Jagdeep Singh Kahlon, General Secretary of the Delhi Sikh Gurdwara Management Committee, expressed gratitude toward Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the judiciary for ensuring justice.

“The reopening of the Saraswati Vihar case multiple times gave us hope that justice would prevail. Today, the proceedings were conducted fairly, and those responsible for the killings have finally been punished,” he said.

While he acknowledged that the community had sought the death penalty, he accepted the court’s decision.

Kuljeet Kaur, a survivor of the 1984 riots, recounted her harrowing experience. “We can never erase the memories of how our fathers and brothers were slaughtered before our eyes. Kumar was already serving a life sentence for his role in the Palam case, and this time, we expected him to receive the death penalty,” she said.

Delhi Minister Majinder Singh Sirsa hailed the verdict as another milestone in the pursuit of justice. “The life sentence handed to Sajjan Kumar by the Rouse Avenue Court is a significant step toward holding the perpetrators of the 1984 massacre accountable. This was made possible by Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s government, which constituted the SIT to ensure justice,” he said.