Atishi claims AAP MLAs barred from entering Delhi Assembly

NEW DELHI: Leader of Opposition (LoP) Atishi on Thursday said AAP MLAs were being stopped from entering the Delhi Assembly premises after being suspended for three days from the proceedings in the House.

Atishi said the BJP was "crossing all limits of dictatorship" after coming to power.

Soon after the House proceedings began on Tuesday, Atishi and other AAP MLAs protested against the alleged removal of B R Ambedkar's portrait from the CM's office.

Speaker Vijender Gupta suspended the 21 AAP legislators for disrupting Lt Governor V K Saxena's inaugural address to the newly constituted House.

In a post on X, Atishi said, "AAP MLAs were suspended from the House for three days for raising slogans of 'Jai Bhim'. And today, they are not even being allowed to enter the Vidhan Sabha premises. This has never happened in the history of the Delhi Legislative Assembly."