CAG report highlights staff, equipment shortage at Delhi entry points for monitoring polluting vehicles

NEW DELHI: Delhi has 128 entry points for incoming vehicles, with 80% of commercial vehicles entering through just 13 of them. However, a yet-to-be-tabled Comptroller and Auditor General (CAG) report observed that enforcement teams were deployed at only seven entry points.

In addition to a shortage of staff, enforcement teams lacked vehicle-mounted PUC equipment to check visibly polluting vehicles. As a result, entry points remained inadequately monitored, reflecting a weak enforcement regime.

The absence of input data on location-wise vehicular load further contributed to the suboptimal deployment of the already under-equipped teams. As of December 2021, the government’s response was still awaited.

As of January 2021, the Enforcement Branch operated with just 292 personnel against a sanctioned strength of 819. Notably, this sanctioned strength was set in 2008 when Delhi had around 51 lakh registered vehicles, compared to approximately 130 lakh as of March 2021.

Despite the acute staff shortage, 43 enforcement personnel—including 6 inspectors, 9 sub-inspectors, 13 assistant sub-inspectors, and 15 head constables—had been reassigned to other branches or wings of the Department of Transport (DoT).

In January 2020, the DoT assessed the need for an additional 1,134 personnel to enable round-the-clock deployment at 25 major entry points and 33 locations within Delhi. However, as of September 2021, the matter was still under process. While acknowledging the shortage of manpower, the DoT stated in November 2021 that 56 teams had been deployed across various parts of Delhi.