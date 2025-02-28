Delhi HC extends stay on trial proceedings in Herald case, next hearing on July 28

NEW DELHI: The Delhi High Court on Thursday extended the stay on trial court proceedings in the National Herald case involving Congress leaders Sonia Gandhi, Rahul Gandhi, and others.

Justice Vikas Mahajan scheduled the next hearing for July 28, directing the parties to file their written submissions on a plea by former BJP MP Subramanian Swamy.

Swamy, who has been spearheading the case against the Gandhis, is seeking permission to present additional evidence before the trial court.

His plea, opposed by the defense, has put the case back in the spotlight, rekindling a decade-old legal battle that has significant political implications.