AIIMS creates unified referral system for efficient care

NEW DELHI: The AIIMS has created a digital platform for unified referral and teleconsultation connecting all AIIMS facilities across the country and other national institutes including JIPMER, Pondicherry, and PGI, Chandigarh. This digital solution, developed in New Delhi, facilitates efficient patient transfers across healthcare institutions, an official said.

Discussing the ‘one-AIIMS’ referral policy, the institute’s Director Dr M Srinivas explained that patients can access their nearest AIIMS facility first. “For example, when AIIMS Patna identifies resource limitations, they can arrange for teleconsultations or expedited referrals. The bi-directional referral system allows patients to receive follow-up care at their local AIIMS center,” he said.

Interacting with the media, Srinivas announced the development alongside the implementation of a patient grievance management portal designed for swift complaint resolution. The system, currently being tested in the mother and child block, will be implemented across the hospital.

The complaint system enables users to register concerns via QR codes or website access. It features automatic escalation of unresolved issues through the management hierarchy within set periods.

Additionally, it includes a comprehensive discharge feedback system for patients to assess medical care, nursing, dietary services and sanitation.