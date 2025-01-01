BJP accuses AAP for ‘exploiting’ kids for political gains

At a press briefing on Tuesday, BJP national spokesperson Gaurav Bhatia criticised the Delhi government for not removing the controversial video, despite concerns raised by the National Human Rights Commission (NHRC). Bhatia claimed that the video violated both the Juvenile Justice Act and Election Commission guidelines.

“Kejriwal and Chief Minister Atishi are not even sparing children. They are undermining the dignity of children. Is this because Kejriwal knows he is losing the elections in Delhi?” Bhatia said, accusing Kejriwal of manipulating “young and impressionable minds” for political gain.

Bhatia went on to label Kejriwal as a “destroyer of children” and a “hater of children,” accusing the AAP government of converting school toilets into classrooms and inflating pass percentages by failing students in Classes 9 and 11 to improve results in Classes 10 and 12.

The BJP also targeted the Delhi government’s “Happiness Utsav” initiative, which celebrates the ‘Happiness Curriculum’ in schools, calling it a hollow exercise. Bhatia claimed voters would “teach the AAP a lesson” in the upcoming elections, citing the failure to build the promised 500 schools and the high vacancy rate in teaching positions, with nearly 80% of posts unfilled.