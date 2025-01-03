Keep victim’s identity secret in POCSO cases: Delhi High Court

NEW DELHI: The Delhi High Court has directed the police commissioner and the medical superintendent of AIIMS to ensure that the identities of minor survivors of sexual assault remain protected at all stages of investigation and medical examination.

Justice Dinesh Kumar Sharma issued the directive while hearing a case under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act. The court also reduced the jail term of a man convicted of sexually assaulting a minor, stating that the evidence indicated only an attempt was made.

During the proceedings, the court observed a lapse on the part of the investigating officer, who failed to safeguard the identity of the minor survivor.