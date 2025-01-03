Kejriwal recommended razing of nine temples: L-G secretariat

NEW DELHI: Amid the ongoing controversy over the demolition of temples in Delhi ahead of the Assembly elections, the LG Secretariat on Thursday released documents accusing former Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal of recommending the demolition of nine temples across the city.

The documents claim that Kejriwal, along with then Home Minister Manish Sisodia, approved these demolitions on February 8, 2023, based on recommendations from the Religious Committee.

According to the LG Secretariat, seven of the temples targeted for demolition were located in the Karawal Nagar area, while the other two were in New Usmanpur.