Kejriwal recommended razing of nine temples: L-G secretariat

NEW DELHI: Amid the ongoing controversy over the demolition of temples in Delhi ahead of the Assembly elections, the LG Secretariat on Thursday released documents accusing former Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal of recommending the demolition of nine temples across the city.
The documents claim that Kejriwal, along with then Home Minister Manish Sisodia, approved these demolitions on February 8, 2023, based on recommendations from the Religious Committee.
According to the LG Secretariat, seven of the temples targeted for demolition were located in the Karawal Nagar area, while the other two were in New Usmanpur.
The allegations were made in response to accusations from the AAP-led government that the Lieutenant Governor’s office was overseeing demolitions of Hindu temples.
The documents also mention a previous approval by the then Home Minister, Satyendra Jain, in June 2016, to demolish eight temples across Delhi.
In total, the records suggest that from 2016 to 2023, Kejriwal and his ministers authorised the demolition of 24 religious structures, including 22 temples and one Muslim religious site.
Notably, on July 17, 2017, Satyendra Jain had rejected the Religious Committee’s recommendation to demolish two mazaars in the city, citing “religious sentiments and sensitivities.” The Committee had found no historical significance to the structures, which were visited by only a handful of people each week.
The demolition of these mazaars was seen as necessary for the construction of a grade separator between Filmistan Cinema and DCM Chowk, a project requiring land transferred from Northern Railways to the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD).In response, officials in the LG Secretariat urged those making allegations against the office to retract their statements, apologize, and stop engaging in “cheap politics.”
This comes after CM Atishi wrote to the L-G on Tuesday, alleging that the Religious Committee, under his supervision, had ordered the demolition of Hindu temples and Buddhist places of worship.