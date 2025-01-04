New sounds in the haveli

For artists, inspiration can come from anywhere. When Pen Pal, a two-member Indo-French duo, comprising musicians Sharad Joshi from Delhi and Louise Calzada from Paris, exchanged a photograph in 2022, it marked the beginning of their musical correspondence.

“As we were in different countries, it felt necessary for us to invent a process to compose together. I sent a picture of a doll-house on fire, with someone looking at it burning,” shares Calzada as Joshi chimes in, “I shared a picture of a friend where her face was zoomed into, not fully visible but a lot of character is visible through her eyes. The idea was to create anything”.

This led them to create the song ‘La Potrait’ in 2023.

The fact that they were exchanging “musical letters” led them to name the band Pen Pal. They are currently working on their first LP consisting of songs that combine French and Hindi music culture both in lyrics and a poetic use of images to be performed in Delhi today as part of the first edition of ‘Music In The Haveli’ at the Kathika Cultural Centre.

Meet the pals

Joshi is an Indian music, composer, producer, and sound designer who is trained in Hindustani classical music since the age of 18. He has been influenced by global musicians like AR Rahman, Portuguese singer and songwriter MARO, and Cameroon-born American musician Richard Bona. He has worked in films, web series, advertisements, and podcasts as a music director and sound designer. However, just working for commercials began to “tire” him.

“I felt stuck being isolated in the studio for hours and making music was starting to feel more like a job. I started going for folk music residencies to try and get back in touch with classical music and meet like-minded people,” he tells The Morning Standard on attending several music residencies around the globe in France, Belgium, Portugal and Spain from 2022.

“I am most comfortable with classical and pop and have been exploring folk and world music recently,” he adds.