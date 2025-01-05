Delhi Behind the scenes: Congress gears up for ‘guarantees’ showdown with AAP

When judge tickled the funny bone

In a drawn-out trademark case about an overseas restaurant’s trans-border reputation, the judge couldn’t resist a jab at the senior counsel’s long-winded arguments: “Counsel, are we on a scenic route to your argument, or is there a highway?”

The advocate defended his pit stops, prompting the judge to quip, “Scenic routes are lovely, but let’s speed up before we run out of fuel!” The courtroom erupted in laughter, proving justice can be served with humour.

AAP mulls last-minute candidate shuffle?

In a strategic move, the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) is considering replacing candidates in four to five Delhi assembly seats, including Karawal Nagar. Sources reveal that BJP may field heavyweight Kapil Mishra here, prompting AAP to reassess Manoj Tyagi’s candidature.

With Poorvanchali voters crucial in several constituencies, sources said that AAP’s leadership is reviewing ground-level performance to ensure victory. “Any underperforming candidates could face last-minute replacements, underscoring the party’s focus on winning key battlegrounds in the upcoming elections,” sources claimed.

Congress gears up for ‘guarantees’ showdown with AAP

Congress is pulling out all the stops to make a grand comeback in assembly polls. The buzz in party circles is all about the upcoming launch of its signature “guarantees” campaign.

Sources said big guns, Mallikarjun Kharge, Rahul Gandhi, and Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, are all set to unveil a slew of guarantees which include direct cash transfers for women, employment guarantees for the youth, and a new health insurance scheme.

The move is designed to woo back the party’s traditional vote bank that has largely shifted to AAP’s fold over the years.

DU exam date sheet a cause of anxiety and stress

The examination date sheet released by the Delhi University’s Law Faculty on Saturday went viral on social media apparently causing anxiety among the students as 11 examinations scheduled to start on January 6 will be held with no single break in between.

The Delhi University Students’ Union President Ronak Khatri took to X stating that many students have back/improvement exams within 27 hours while exams on 13th, 14, 15 and 16th January will be held without any gap. “This is causing anxiety and stress to the students. I have requested the Dean to kindly reconsider the schedule.”

(Contributed by Shekhar Singh, Anup Verma, Ashish Srivastava and Ifrah Mufti)