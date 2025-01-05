GRAP-3 pollution curbs revoked in Delhi-NCR after slight improvement in air quality

The Commission for Air Quality Management (CAQM) on Sunday announced the rollback of Stage 3 restrictions under the Graded Response Action Plan (GRAP) after a slight improvement in the air quality levels owing to favourable meteorological conditions, especially improved wind speed, according to an official order.
"Actions under Stage-I & II of the revised GRAP shall, however, remain invoked and be implemented, monitored and reviewed by all the agencies concerned in the entire NCR to ensure that the AQI levels do not slip further. All implementing agencies shall keep strict vigil and especially intensify measures under Stage-I & II of the revised GRAP," the commission said.
At 4 pm on Sunday, the city's 24-hour average Air Quality Index (AQI) was recorded at 339.
Forecasts from the India Meteorological Department (IMD) and the Indian Institute of Tropical Meteorology predict further improvement in air quality, with the current "severe" level expected to drop to "poor" due to favourable weather conditions.
The IMD has forecasted rain in northwest India over the next two to three days due to consecutive western disturbances.
The Commission for Air Quality Management, responsible for strategizing air pollution mitigation in Delhi-NCR, instructed authorities to immediately lift Stage 3 restrictions.
Stage 3 curbs, reintroduced on Friday, include a ban on non-essential construction activities and the shift to a hybrid mode for classes up to grade five.
Additionally, under Stage 3, the use of BS-III petrol and BS-IV diesel four-wheelers is restricted in Delhi and surrounding NCR districts, with exemptions for persons with disabilities.
Non-essential diesel-operated medium goods vehicles with BS-IV or older emission standards are also prohibited in Delhi.