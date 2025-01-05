GRAP-3 pollution curbs revoked in Delhi-NCR after slight improvement in air quality

The Commission for Air Quality Management (CAQM) on Sunday announced the rollback of Stage 3 restrictions under the Graded Response Action Plan (GRAP) after a slight improvement in the air quality levels owing to favourable meteorological conditions, especially improved wind speed, according to an official order.

"Actions under Stage-I & II of the revised GRAP shall, however, remain invoked and be implemented, monitored and reviewed by all the agencies concerned in the entire NCR to ensure that the AQI levels do not slip further. All implementing agencies shall keep strict vigil and especially intensify measures under Stage-I & II of the revised GRAP," the commission said.

At 4 pm on Sunday, the city's 24-hour average Air Quality Index (AQI) was recorded at 339.

Forecasts from the India Meteorological Department (IMD) and the Indian Institute of Tropical Meteorology predict further improvement in air quality, with the current "severe" level expected to drop to "poor" due to favourable weather conditions.