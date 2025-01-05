Ramesh Bidhuri sparks yet another controversy; claims 'Atishi changed her father'

BJP candidate Ramesh Bidhuri from the Kalkaji Assembly constituency sparked a fresh controversy on Sunday by making a personal jibe at Delhi Chief Minister Atishi, claiming that "she changed her father."

During a public gathering in the national capital, Bidhuri remarked, "Atishi, who was once Marlena, is now Singh. She has even changed her father."

He further said, "This Marlena (Atishi) became Singh. She changed her name. Arvind Kejriwal swore on his children not to align with the corrupt Congress. Marlena changed her father. This reflects the character of the Aam Aadmi Party."