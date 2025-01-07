AAP, BJP, Congress gear up as Delhi Assembly poll dates are announced

Three key players in the upcoming Delhi Assembly polls, the ruling Aam Aadmi Party (AAP), opposition BJP and Congress exuded confidence as the election dates were announced on Tuesday.

Polling for the 70-member Delhi Assembly will be held on February 5 and the votes counted on February 8.

Confident of a third consecutive term, AAP supremo Kejriwal said the Delhi polls would will be a contest between the "politics of work and politics of abuse" and asserted that his party would form the government in the national capital.

"This election will be between the politics of work and the politics of abuse. The people of Delhi will have faith in our politics of work. We will definitely win," Kejriwal said in a post on X.

In a fresh attack on the BJP, whose election campaigning kicked off with corruption allegations against Kejriwal over his CM residence, Delhi Chief Minister Atishi alleged that the saffron party-led Centre snatched away her official residence by cancelling the allotment.

"An official residence does not matter to me. I will work for the people of Delhi from the streets if needed. When they snatched away my official residence, I pledged to provide Rs 2,100 to our women. I will provide free healthcare to our elderly," she said.

The BJP said that the national capital will get a "double-engine" government on February 8, when the results of the Assembly elections will be announced.