Be alert on HMPV: Govt urges hospitals to improve preparedness

NEW DELHI: Five years after COVID-19 overwhelmed global healthcare systems, a new flu-like illness, Human Metapneumovirus (HMPV), has recently gained attention following its outbreak in China. However, Indian authorities reassured the public on Monday that the situation in the country is under control, with no reported cases of the virus so far.
Director-General of Health Services (DGHS) Dr. Atul Goel emphasized that there is no need to panic. “HMPV is similar to other respiratory viruses that cause flu-like symptoms, primarily affecting the elderly and children,” he said.
“Respiratory illnesses are common during winters, and our hospitals are well-equipped to handle them,” he added.
The outbreak in China has seen a surge, particularly among vulnerable groups, leading to comparisons with COVID-19.
Dr. Goel, however, dismissed fears of a similar scenario in India. “We have thoroughly analyzed respiratory illness data, including December 2024 trends, and found no significant rise in cases. The Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) confirms that there is no widespread outbreak in any part of the country,” he said.
He further advised people to follow general hygiene practices to curb the spread of the virus.
“Take general precautions we use against all respiratory infections. People with cough and cold should avoid crowded places to prevent transmission. Use a separate handkerchief or towel for sneezing and coughing, and take basic medicines for cold or fever if needed,” he said.
Meanwhile, the Delhi government on Monday directed all hospitals in the capital to remain fully prepared to manage a potential surge.
In a directive marked “Most Urgent,” Delhi Health Minister Saurabh Bharadwaj instructed the health and family welfare department to closely monitor the situation and remain in constant touch with the Union health ministry for timely updates.
“Hospitals under the Delhi government must be fully equipped to handle any potential increase in respiratory illnesses, as advised by the Union health ministry,” the directive stated.
The health secretary has been tasked with inspecting three government hospitals daily and submitting detailed reports on key parameters such as the availability of medicines as per the essential drug list, ICU beds, and the operational status of PSA oxygen plants and radiological equipment.
The hospitals are also required to ensure the availability of data entry operators at the OPD and IPD counters, besides adhering to the standard operating procedures for acute respiratory illnesses. “It is important to track the trends in respiratory illnesses across the national capital and act promptly on any issues requiring attention,” Bharadwaj said.
Five infants testing positive for HMPV were reported from Karnataka, Tamil Nadu, and Gujarat on Monday, marking the first reported cases of the virus in India.