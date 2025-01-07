Be alert on HMPV: Govt urges hospitals to improve preparedness

NEW DELHI: Five years after COVID-19 overwhelmed global healthcare systems, a new flu-like illness, Human Metapneumovirus (HMPV), has recently gained attention following its outbreak in China. However, Indian authorities reassured the public on Monday that the situation in the country is under control, with no reported cases of the virus so far.

Director-General of Health Services (DGHS) Dr. Atul Goel emphasized that there is no need to panic. “HMPV is similar to other respiratory viruses that cause flu-like symptoms, primarily affecting the elderly and children,” he said.

“Respiratory illnesses are common during winters, and our hospitals are well-equipped to handle them,” he added.

The outbreak in China has seen a surge, particularly among vulnerable groups, leading to comparisons with COVID-19.

Dr. Goel, however, dismissed fears of a similar scenario in India. “We have thoroughly analyzed respiratory illness data, including December 2024 trends, and found no significant rise in cases. The Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) confirms that there is no widespread outbreak in any part of the country,” he said.

He further advised people to follow general hygiene practices to curb the spread of the virus.

“Take general precautions we use against all respiratory infections. People with cough and cold should avoid crowded places to prevent transmission. Use a separate handkerchief or towel for sneezing and coughing, and take basic medicines for cold or fever if needed,” he said.