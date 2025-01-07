Election code kicks in: Delhi govt issues tough restrictions on official funds, vehicles

NEW DELHI: With the announcement of the 2025 Delhi Assembly election date, the Election Commission has imposed the Model Code of Conduct (MCC), and the Delhi government has quickly moved to implement strict directives aimed at curbing the misuse of public resources during the election period.

The General Administration Department (GAD) issued a comprehensive set of instructions on Tuesday, detailing the restrictions on the sanctioning of funds, work orders, and the use of government vehicles by officials, ministers, and the Chief Minister (CM).

These measures are intended to ensure a level playing field and prevent any undue political advantage during the campaign.