MCD plans implementation of FASTag system at 11 parking sites

NEW DELHI: In an effort to streamline parking operations in the city, the MCD is planning to implement the FASTag system at 11 parking points. Tenders have been invited from private agencies to manage and collect parking charges using a radio frequency identification (RFID) system.

The parking sites will be allotted for three years, with a possible two-year extension based on mutual agreement. While FASTag will be used for four-wheelers, two-wheelers will be charged via QR code or UPI. Sensors will be installed at entry and exit points to scan FASTags.

The selected agency will be responsible for the daily monitoring and management of the RFID/FASTag system, including ensuring accurate data collection and addressing user inquiries, complaints, and technical issues.

The MCD implemented a similar system at 20 parking sites last year. The 11 new locations include areas near the ISKCON temple in Sector 25 Rohini, Y-block near the DTC bus stand in Mangolpuri, F-block park in Sector 16 Rohini, and the multilevel stack car parking in Fatehpuria.