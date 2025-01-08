Ahead of Delhi assembly polls, minister Shivraj meets farmers, discusses welfare schemes for them

NEW DELHI: Amid intense farmers’ protest in Punjab and Haryana, the Union Agriculture and Farmers’ Welfare minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan on Tuesday blamed the Delhi government for neglecting and depriving farmers from important farmers schemes.

Chouhan met Delhi’s farmer groups and discussed several schemes of the central government. In his regular weekly meetings with farmers, Chouhan underlined how Delhi’s government neglects its farmers who provide its food security. In his earlier meeting with Delhi’s farmers, he shot a letter to Delhi’s chief minister Atishi Marlena and urged them to implement the scheme.

“I am fortunate to get an opportunity to meet and discuss issues with farmers of Delhi. I am saying this with great pain that there are several schemes of the central government, however, farmers of Delhi are not receiving the benefits of these schemes.” Chouhan posted on social media X.

He further writes that “There are several schemes that have not been implemented by the CM Atishi-led government. Farmers are not getting the benefit of subsidy being provided by the Centre.”

Chouhan pointed out how the Delhi government considered Tractor, a lifeline of farmers, a commercial vehicle and supplying of waste and untreated water to standing crops. He pointed out that Delhi’s government has not implemented important agriculture schemes like Solar pump scheme, agriculture insurance scheme.