Icy wind brings chill to Delhi, dense fog continues

NEW DELHI: A cold wave swept through Delhi on Tuesday morning, bringing freezing temperatures and icy winds that led to dense fog covering the city. The weather department predicted that the maximum temperature would be around 19 degrees Celsius, but after 7 pm, the temperature dropped to 11 degrees.

The dense fog disrupted railway services, causing delays for 25 trains, including Poorva Express, Vikramshila Express, RJPB Tejas Express, Patalkot Express, and Mewar Express. The delays caused long waits at the stations for commuters, who were unsure if their trains would arrive on time.

The IMD has issued warnings for cold to severe cold day conditions from January 6-8. A yellow alert has been issued for very dense fog in the National Capital Region (NCR).

According to the IMD, Delhi is projected to have a minimum temperature of 12.8 degrees Celsius and a maximum of 21.8 degrees Celsius on Wednesday.

Meanwhile, talking about the visibility, the IMD said, “The minimum visibility of 150 metres in dense fog with northwesterly winds at 11-13 kmph was reported over Palam between 5 and 5.30 am, gradually improving to 700 metres in shallow fog with westerly winds at 13 kmph by 8.30 am.”

Most areas could anticipate smog and mild fog, with isolated areas seeing intense fog, the department stated.

According to CPCB statistics, the national capital’s air quality remained “very poor”.

