Inner voice meets abstract expression in Hansa Milan Kumar’s Resonance exhibition

“Art is a means of expressing what the heart and soul speak, laid out on a canvas for the world. Abstract art is a way for me to speak my mind freely onto the paper,” says Bhopal-based artist Hansa Milan Kumar. Her solo exhibition in Delhi, titled 'Resonance: Nature and Cosmos’, explores themes of inner voice and the deep connection between a person and their inner self.

Kumar focuses on mixed media, hand-painting her works with acrylics, pastels, and pens and sometimes incorporating threads to translate her vision onto canvas."Art is a universal language, and there are no specific words to fully describe it," she explains. Therefore, my works are abstract, allowing me to convey my views without limitations."

Her work, Brahm, a black and white mixed media piece featuring individual white strokes forming a circle across a black figure, represents the idea of "utpati," the origin of the world, which can be translated as the origin of our inner selves. Most of her works remain unnamed, as she believes the canvas will reveal its title to everyone who stands before her painting and observes it. What we see and take away from each of her canvases is unique to each individual and a name cannot encompass the various meanings behind each work.

Her works predominantly utilise black and white, though a few incorporate vibrant colours. These colours hold significant meaning, symbolising the emotional journey of breaking through the monotony of life. She uses them to capture emotions like happiness, excitement, and the vibrancy of newfound clarity

“In today’s world dominated by social media, many no longer listen to their inner voices, chasing trends and external validation,” she says. Thus, the title of the exhibition, "Resonance," encapsulates the essence of her works: understanding and expressing what lies within one's self.