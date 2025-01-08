Now, AAP sings ‘Phir laayenge...’

NEW DELHI: The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) on Tuesday launched party’s campaign song titled “Phir Laayenge Kejriwal”. The party said that the election song resonates with voice of common people in Delhi.

‘Phir Layenge Kejriwal’ -- the 3:29-minute song -- highlights AAP’s achievements during its tenure in office and aims to strike a chord with voters, emphasising continuity in governance.

Kejriwal said after releasing the song, “We celebrate our elections like festivals, and people wait for our song; now it’s out, and people can dance to it.” Taking a dig at the BJP, he added, “I know even BJP leaders will like our song; even they can dance to our song in their rooms.” Chief Minister Atishi and other senior AAP leaders Manish Sisodia, Saurabh Bharadwaj, Gopal Rai and Sanjay Singh, among others, were present at the release.

With the release of the campaign song, AAP has intensified its efforts to retain its footing in the national capital.

‘We celebrate our elections like festivals’

