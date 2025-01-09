Delhi police bust juvenile ring stealing expensive smartphones, hunt launched for key suspect

NEW DELHI: Delhi Police has uncovered a well-organised theft racket operated by a gang from Jharkhand that recruits juveniles to steal high-end mobile phones in the capital’s bustling marketplaces.

The revelation came after a 13-year-old boy was caught for stealing an iPhone in Kamla Nagar, officials stated on Wednesday.

Describing the modus operandi, the officials said the juveniles, enticed with Rs 3,000 per theft, travelled ticketless by train to Delhi and targeted crowded shopping areas. Once their mission was completed, they handed over the stolen phones to their handler, Shiva, upon their return to Jharkhand.

DCP (North) Raja Banthia said, “The operation came to light on December 22 when a woman reported her phone stolen while shopping in Kamla Nagar.”

During the investigation, CCTV footage confirmed the minor’s involvement in the theft. Soon, the police intensified their efforts, and on January 5, officers apprehended a boy, who matched the suspect’s description, near Spark Mall in Kamla Nagar. Upon grilling, the juvenile confessed and revealed the racket.

The juvenile also said he usually travelled with another boy, exploiting the crowded trains to evade ticket checks. The police have now launched a manhunt to capture Shiva and dismantle the gang.