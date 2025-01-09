Left parties to contest six seats in Delhi assembly polls: Brinda Karat

Senior CPI(M) leader Brinda Karat on Thursday said the Left parties have decided to contest six seats in the Delhi assembly polls, and support the "strongest candidates" fighting against the BJP in other constituencies.

She said the CPI(M) would contest two out of the six seats, and make all efforts to stop the BJP from coming to power in the national capital.

"Candidates by all the parties have already been decided for the Delhi elections. The Left has decided to fight six seats. The CPI (M) will contest two seats. The party has also decided to extend its support to the strong candidates who are contesting against the BJP in rest of the seats," she said.