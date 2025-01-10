Delhi government faces flak for outsourcing recruitment amid Model Code of Conduct

NEW DELHI: The Health and Family Welfare Department of the Delhi government has directed the recruitment of over 1,400 nurses and paramedical staff on an outsourced basis for its public hospitals, sparking controversy over alleged violations of the Model Code of Conduct (MCC).
The order, issued on Thursday, mandates the recruitment of 701 nursing and 762 paramedical staff through outsourcing, utilizing third-party agencies. This comes at a time when the MCC is in force in the city, prohibiting government departments from floating new tenders or awarding work orders without prior approval from the election authority.
"...the MS/MD/HOD of the departments, including hospitals/medical institutions, are directed to fill the vacant posts of nursing and paramedical staff on an outsourced basis from any Central/State PSUs such as ICSIL, NICSI, BECIL, HLL, etc., by limited tender," the order copy accessed by this newspaper read.
However, officials from the Chief Electoral Office, Delhi, flagged the move as a potential breach, citing the absence of any representation from the screening body before the order was passed.
The All India Government Nurses Federation (AIGNF) has strongly opposed the decision, criticising the government's preference for outsourcing critical healthcare positions.
Anita Panwar, President of AIGNF, called the practice "dubious" and expressed concern over its long-term implications.
“The government’s decision to outsource nursing roles undermines the quality of healthcare and creates instability in the workforce. Outsourcing lower-level positions disrupts the feeder cadre necessary for promoting skilled staff to higher posts, which is vital for the smooth functioning of hospitals,” Panwar said.
She further pointed out that the practice violates a 2016 policy by the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, which prohibits outsourcing of nurses in hospital setups. “These outsourced nursing officers may lack essential skills, compromising patient care standards. The Delhi government is obligated to adhere to central rules on service matters,” she added.