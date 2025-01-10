DEO launches survey of polling stations

NEW DELHI: The Delhi Election Office has launched a citywide survey to assess and address infrastructure shortcomings at polling stations ahead of the upcoming assembly elections. While election dates are yet to be announced, the comprehensive review aims to ensure a smooth voting experience for both voters and polling staff.

The Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) has been tasked with overseeing the necessary improvements at polling stations. Zonal Election Officers and Assistant Election Officers have been appointed across the city’s 12 zones to manage the survey and identify areas in need of intervention.

A senior election official stated, “This initiative is crucial to ensure that voters and polling staff face no difficulties on election day.”

Preliminary findings from the survey have highlighted several issues, including inadequate ramps, poorly maintained toilet facilities, and the need for general civil work improvements. Survey teams have also identified polling stations that may require relocation due to their poor condition.

A detailed report on these issues is being compiled and will be submitted to the respective District Magistrates (DMs) for prompt action.

“For example, one polling station has a severely neglected toilet block, despite a new school being built nearby. The report will recommend replacing such outdated facilities with better alternatives,” the official added.

The election office has already distributed the list of polling stations to all 12 MCD zones. The survey focuses on addressing critical issues such as constructing ramps for accessibility and repairing deteriorating facilities.

Assistant Commissioners have been appointed as Nodal Election Officers, with Zonal Election Officers and Assistant Election Officers working under their supervision to expedite the process.