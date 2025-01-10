‘Distribution of money’: EC asks poll officer to probe AAP charges against BJP’s Verma

NEW DELHI: With an AAP delegation led by Arvind Kejriwal meeting the Election Commission (EC) to demand disqualification of Parvesh Verma, the BJP candidate from New Delhi, for his alleged role in “distribution of money” among voters, the poll panel has written to the Chief Electoral officer of Delhi “to get the complaint inquired into” and submit an action taken report.

After meeting the AAP delegation, also comprising Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann and Aatishi, the EC said, “The delegation raised certain allegations of violation of Model Code of Conduct against Parvesh Verma, a prospective candidate of BJP. They raised allegations of additions and deletions in the Electoral Roll of the Assembly Constituency of New Delhi.”

Principal Secretary in EC Ajoy Kumar said, “I am directed to request you to get the complaint inquired into, ascertain the actual facts and take immediate appropriate action in accordance with the provisions of MCC, electoral laws and the extant guidelines of EC. Action Taken Report shall also be sent to the Commission.”

Kejriwal said the delegation submitted a memorandum and demanded that Verma be barred from contesting the poll. He accused the former MP of indulging in “distributing money” and asked for a “raid at his house” by agencies. The AAP delegation also demanded action against the District Election Officer and Electoral Registration Officer.