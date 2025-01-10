Four accused in Nijjar murder case get bail

NEW DELHI: A Canadian court has granted bail to four Indian nationals accused of killing Khalistani separatist leader Hardeep Singh Nijjar in June 2023. The killing of 45-year-old Nijjar sparked diplomatic tensions between India and Canada, with Ottawa raising suspicions about India’s involvement in the murder, and New Delhi dismissing the allegations as “absurd”.

Indian nationals Karan Brar, Kamalpreet Singh, Karanpreet Singh and Amandeep Singh were arrested in May last year and charged with first-degree murder and conspiracy to murder. They now await trial in the Supreme Court, which will begin next month. The Canadian government had issued a “direct indictment”, transferring the case from Surrey Provincial Court to the British Columbia Supreme Court. This move bypasses a preliminary inquiry, expediting the case to trial

Hardeep Singh Nijjar, a wanted Khalistani terrorist in India, was shot dead outside a gurdwara in Surrey, British Columbia, on June 18, 2023. Two months later, Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau claimed there was credible evidence of the Indian government’s involvement in Nijjar’s killing, an allegation that India has consistently and vociferously dismissed.

The four Indian nationals were arrested in May from various locations across Canada. However, delays in presenting evidence by the prosecution during preliminary hearings drew widespread criticism.

Trudeau’s allegations, coupled with the tit-for-tat expulsions of diplomats by both countries strained bilateral diplomatic relations.

Canada is yet to share any evidence in connection with the case. India had said it was open to an investigation if Canada can provide any evidence or information related to violence that warrants a probe.